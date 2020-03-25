Mrs. Walta Allen, 82, of Overton, after losing her battle with cancer, passed from this life on March 21, 2020, at The Center at Grande in Tyler. She was born September 6, 1937, in Troup to the late Garth and Golden Loper. A daughter, Rebecca Kay Allen also preceded her in death.
She was a wonderful and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and was very much hands on with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Walta was known for her nurturing personality and quick wit as well as her cooking. She was also an avid reader, having a passion for good books. Mrs. Allen loved her family and church, and one of her greatest joys was preparing meals for them.
Walta attended Overton High School, and loved her community. She was a member Selman City Christian Church for over 55 years where she had also served as church secretary. She loved her church family dearly.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Milton Allen of Overton; daughters and sons-in-law, Debra and Bob Lynch of Odessa and Periann and Steve Crane of Kilgore; sister, Sue James of New London; grandchildren, Patrick Lynch, Amy Carter, and Taylor Carter and wife Ashley; and great-grandchildren, Amara, Lily, Julia, Avery, and Nolan.
Family graveside services for Mrs. Allen will be held on Wednesday with Danny Courcier officiating, under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
A register book for Mrs. Allen will be available from 9 a.m - 4 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, at the funeral home for friends and family to come in and pay respects as well.
Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Crane, Bob Lynch, Taylor Carter, and Patrick Lynch.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Choice Hospice, 1901 Rickety Lane, Ste. 103, Tyler, TX 75703, or the American Cancer Society, 1301 S. Broadway, Tyler, TX 75701.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
