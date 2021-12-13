Graveside services for Mrs. Vivian Morgan Hicks, 89, of Flower Mound, formerly of Henderson, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Rusk County Memorial Gardens. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hicks passed away October 31, 2021, in Plano. She was born May 9, 1932 in Broken Bow, Oklahoma to Floyd and Vivian (Miller) Morgan. She had her PhD. in Education and taught school in many different places. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority, a Master Gardener, and a member of the Newcomers Club. She enjoyed gardening and traveling. She volunteered with the Friendship Force. She was a global traveler and visited 115 different countries around the world. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Henderson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Hicks; parents, Floyd and Vivian Morgan, and brother, Ruben Morgan.
Survivors include her sons, Rick Hicks, Russell Hicks; and grandson, Corbin Hicks; and other family and friends.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
