Graveside services for Mrs. Virginia Taylor Garrett, 79, of Henderson, will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Bridges Cemetery with Rev. Daniel Rigsby officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Mrs. Garrett passed from this life on January 1, 2020, at UT Health East Texas in Tyler.
She was born August 4, 1940, in Rusk County to the late Delco Grounds Sr. and Pauline (Johnson) Grounds.
Mrs. Garrett had been a nurse for Southwood Nursing Home and was a member of Blossom Hill United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Joe Taylor; and son, Jay Taylor.
Survivors include her husband, Jackie Garrett of Tatum; daughters, Jo Alexander, Gay Davis and husband Steve, Kay Owens and husband Greg, and Paula Sledge and husband Kurtis; brothers, Delco Grounds and wife Angela, and Roger Grounds and wife Sammie; sister, Enid Blanton; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blossom Hill United Methodist Church and/or Bridges Cemetery at 1307 Westwood, Henderson, TX 75654.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.