A celebration of the life of Mrs. Virginia “Jenny” Odom Hudson Satterwhite, 71, of Semmes, Alabama, formerly of Henderson, will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Dr. Leland Burkett and Rev. Roger Hoffpowier officiating. Interment will follow at Duncan Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, July 28, at the funeral home.
Jenny, a native of El Dorado, AR and current resident of Semmes, AL, passed from this life on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the age of 71. She was formerly employed by Radio Shack, and for 12 years a banker for Texas Bank in Henderson and, for the last five years, a pastor’s wife.
Jenny was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Bradford Odom; her mother, Viola Ophelia Ball Odom; and her brother, Eugene “Pete” Odom.
Her survivors include her husband, Rev. Dr. Grady Charles Satterwhite; her brother, Lloyd Odom and wife Darlene; sisters, Elizabeth Odom, LaJuana Odom Capps and husband Jerry, Marilyn Posey and husband Travis, Mary Douglas and husband Scott, Nancy Stinquist, Peggy Carter and Martha Carter; one daughter, Desiree Hudson; granddaughter, Cheyenne Quinalty and husband Dustin; grandson, Madison Taliaferro; two great-grandchildren, Zolie and Annalynn Quinalty; step-daughters, Charity Garrett and husband Keith and Hope Schofield and husband Luke; step-grandchildren, Kaeden and Wyatt Garrett; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Ball, Eric Capps, Andy Payne, Marty Odom, Madison Taliaferro, and Scott Douglas.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jenny’s name may be made to the United Methdost Children’s Home at umch.net or by mail at 3140 Zelda Court, Suite 100, Montgomery, Alabama 36106-2607.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
