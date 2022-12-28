Funeral services for Mrs. Virgie W. Hopson, 93, of Minden, was held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Bro. Bob Payne and Bro. Bobby Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Hopson passed away December 25, 2022, at her residence. She was born September 14, 1929, in Paint Rock, Texas to Robert D. and Mimmie (Bush) Whitfield. Mrs. Virgie made Minden, Texas her home in 1970. She loved to travel and anywhere she went she would collect at least one rock to remember the trip by. Mrs. Virgie was a member of South Main Church of Christ since moving to Minden and helped in many different ways including, World Bible Study, South Main Singers, and going on mission trips and retreats. She made a trip to Nigeria in 2005 for the dedication of a school in her name. While in Nigeria, she earned the nickname, “Galloping Grandma” because she was always on the go helping people. She was also known to many as “The Card Lady” because she would always send out greeting cards if someone she knew was having a birthday, or anniversary, or Christmas. She loved giving gifts, and took the time to personalize each gift to her friends and coworkers. Later in life, Mrs. Virgie attended Panola College and received her Associates Degree of Elementary Education. Mrs. Virgie managed the dishwashing room at Henderson High School, read water meters in Minden for 15 years, and worked at Eastex Telephone since the early eighties. She loved and enjoyed riding and owning horses. Mrs. Virgie loved to tell jokes and old sayings to make others laugh and smile any time she could.
