Graveside services for Ms. Vicki Carol Wasson, 61, of Laneville, will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Neeley Cemetery with Rev. Brady Weaver officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 9:30–10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.

