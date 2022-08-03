Graveside services for Ms. Vicki Carol Wasson, 61, of Laneville, will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Neeley Cemetery with Rev. Brady Weaver officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 9:30–10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Ms. Wasson passed from this life on July 30, 2022, at Weatherford Healthcare Center in Weatherford. She was born February 11, 1961, in Hobbs, New Mexico. Vicki graduated from Odessa High School and attended Tarleton State University. She would later get into sales for VPS, rising through the ranks to become the top sales person in all of the U.S. and Canada. Vicki was a vibrant, hardworking woman and was very accomplished. She enjoyed and loved working and was loved by all who knew her. Ms. Wasson was also a loving and doting grandmother and a member of First Baptist Church Laneville.
She was preceded in death by her father Charles Wasson, and her grandparents.
Survivors include her mother, Patricia Wasson of Laneville; children, Justin Hooton and wife Candi of Georgia, Chesnee Ozols and husband John of Melissa, and Kinsey Hooton of McKinney; brothers, Chuck Wasson of Aztec, New Mexico, Joel Wasson and wife Charlotte of Weatherford, and Kenyon Wasson and wife Kim of Mansfield; aunt, Sandra Richardson of Bedford; grandchildren, Skylar Hooton, Cayden Hooton, Kyah Hooton, Kasen Ozols, and Kyler Ozols; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Justin Hooton, Skylar Hooton, Joel Wasson, Chuck Wasson, Aiden Wasson, and John Ozols.
