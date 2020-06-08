Vernon Havis, 76, of Henderson went to Heaven to meet his Lord and Savior on June 1, 2020.
He was born in Marlin, Texas on November 26, 1943 to Normer and Jessie Faye Havis.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and 2 brothers, Odis Havis of Austin and Thomas Havis of Yantis.
He is survived by daughter, Cynthia and husband Scott Stebbins of Lake Cherokee and their daughter Hope Jordan; daughter, Crystal and husband JB Bozard of Troup and their children, Whittney and husband Preston Garcia, Hunter, Liley, Tucker, and great-grandson Jansen Garcia.
Other survivors include his sister, Virginia and husband Rodney Krumnow of Marlin and brother, Dean Havis and wife Pearl of Temple, and sister-in-law Yvone Havis of Yantis.
He leaves behind many other loved ones including nieces, nephews, other family members, and many friends.
Vernon went to school in Marlin and then proudly served in the United States National Guard for 6 years.
He started his career with Goodyear Tire Company working his way through multiple positions until he transferred to Henderson in 1978. He later purchased the local Goodyear tire store which he ran for nearly 30 years. He was honored to serve the Henderson residents by taking care of their tire, auto, and coffee needs. He had regulars-friends who would come by daily for coffee and conversation.
Upon retirement he spent many hours supporting his grandchildren, and spending time with his family and friends.
Vernon was an avid supporter of the Henderson Lions and would talk about football to anyone who would stand still long enough to listen. He also loved to spend time outside in his yard. His workday did not end at 5:30. He would go home and spend hours beautifying his yard or lending a helping hand to anyone that needed it.
Vernon was a Christian and loved reading his Bible every day and listening to Southern gospel music.
He was a wonderful father, grandfather, father-in-law, brother and a great friend to all that knew him, and he will be greatly missed.
Graveside services were held at Rusk County Memorial Gardens on June 4 at 10 a.m., officiated by Johnny Newton and special words from Rodney Krumnow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church in Henderson.
