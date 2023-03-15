Mr. Tommy Pugh, 73, of Henderson, passed from this life on March 4, 2023, at the Overton Brooks Medical Center in Shreveport, Louisiana.
He was born February 5, 1950, in Joinerville to the late Roy and Ursula (Bramble) Pugh and graduated from West Rusk High School in 1967.
After graduation, Tommy enlisted in the Navy and served as a machinist on the USS Warrington. He also served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1972. Mr. Pugh went on to a long career as a mechanic and painter.
In addition to his parents Mr. and Mrs. Pugh, he was preceded in death by his siblings Billie Bogue, Francis Hornbuckle, Jackie Good, John Good, and Gene Good.
Survivors include his wife of 7 years, Mollie Owens Pugh of Henderson; sons, Brad Pugh and wife Shannon, Shane Pugh and wife Lesley, and Kaleb Pugh and wife Julie, all of Deer Park; sister, Phyllis Pachowicz and her significant other Frank Hansen of Henderson; seven grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
