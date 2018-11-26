A celebration of life for Tommy Gene Webb will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Pirtle Cemetery, Kilgore with Chaplain Robert Fry officiating.
Mr. Webb was born Sept. 16, 1936, in Henderson. He lived in the Mauriceville/Orange area where he worked as an electrician until his retirement, at which time he moved back to Henderson.
Tommy served in the U.S. Navy and was a Veteran of the China Service. He spent three years sailing the shores of he far East. He spent one year in Florida before he was discharged in 1959.
Mr. Webb passed away at the age of 82 on Nov. 7, 2018, in Henderson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Venita Hendrix Webb; son, Tommy Gene Webb Jr.; father, Thomas M. Webb Jr.; mother, Ruth Hensley Webb Gregg; and step-father, Clyde Gregg.
Survivors include his brother, Rex; sisters, Nell, Barbara and Glenda; step-brothers, Oddie, Clydie, Jodie and James; step-sisters, Patsy and Fay; three children he considered his own, Shalee, Casey and Josh; and many other family members including in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
