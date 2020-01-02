Funeral services for Mrs. Tommie Brady of Laneville were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Crawford-A.Crim Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Joe Orr officiating.
Visitation was held from 12 p.m. to service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment followed at Lakewood Memorial Park under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Mrs. Brady passed away in Dallas, Tuesday, December 24 2019. She was born April 7, 1926 in Reklaw to the late Thurlow Henry and Essie Fay (Medford) Walker. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack B. Brady, Jr., and six brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan Marshall of Laneville; grandson and wife, Cody Domino and Juliet, and three great-grandchildren, Bailey, Travis, and Emily.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.