Graveside services for Mrs. Tina Bane, 57, of Henderson, was held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Crims Chapel Cemetery with Pastor Pat Stephens officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Mrs. Bane passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 in Henderson. She was born April 27, 1963 in Port Sulfur, LA. Tina graduated from West Rusk High School. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and daughter, and was full of life and loved being with her family. She self-employed as a Gymnastics Teacher. She was preceded in death by her father, Alton Ray Smith. Survivors include: husband, Norman Bane of Henderson; mother, Mary Jo Green of Marshall; daughter, Christina Anderson and fiancé Brandon Thompson, both of Henderson; granddaughter, Keilee Anderson of Henderson; brother, William Carl Smith of Turnertown; sister, Rita Pharis and wife Teri, and their son Samuel Carter of Henderson; and sister, Elaine Slaughter and husband Chris of Marshall, brother, James Pharis of Shreveport, LA, and sister, Melissa Miner of LA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, National Headquarters, 6520 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132. Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
