Timothy Justin Byrd, 35, left this world way too soon on November 3, 2021.
He was a loving son, brother, father and friend. Timothy graduated from Pine Tree High school in 2004.
He enjoyed welding, tattooing, riding his motorcycle and playing his guitar. He had a good heart and would give you the shirt off his back if needed. When he would smile and laugh, you had to smile and laugh with him. It was infectious.
He was preceded in death by his uncle, Teddy Adkins; grandparents, Tom and Shirley Odom; Ted Adkins; Milford Byrd and Carolyn Brooks Fletcher.
He is survived by his mother, Tonya Adkins and fiancé Jerry Smith; his father, Kenny Byrd and wife Lanice; his sister, Jessica Tucker and husband Joseph and their children Briana and Lleyton; his brothers, Christopher Byrd and wife Ashley and their children Bentley and Bailynn; James Byrd and Daniel Byrd; his children, Keighley, Timothy Jr., Aydelyn and Kayden.
Graveside services will be November 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery in Longview, Texas.
