Thomas Wayne Youngblood, 73, of Henderson passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020.
He was born June 20, 1947 in Jasper, Texas.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Laurabell Youngblood and a sister Martha Jo Youngblood.
He was survived by his brother Walter Youngblood, his sons Daniel Youngblood and Bill Youngblood, his daughter Martha Newman, his seven grandchildren, and one great grandchild.
Tommy (as he was known by family and friends) graduated from Henderson High School. He was a member of the Class of 1965.
He served nine years in the United States Army from 1967-1975. He was a Vietnam veteran.
After the army he became the owner and operator of Youngblood’s Paint and Body in Henderson, TX and retired after 28 years of business.
He was of Baptist faith and loved his family. After his retirement from his business, he always enjoyed working on a car or project around the house.
