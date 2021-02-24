Mr. Thomas Sears Cooley, Jr. age 82, of Henderson passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021 in Henderson. He was born September 29, 1938 to Thomas Sears Cooley, Sr. and Emily Fontenot Cooley in Houston, Texas.
Mr. Cooley served in the United States Navy on board the USS Bon Homme Richard CVA 31, was a retired Industrial Electrician from R.G. LeTourneau, and a member of Laneville Baptist Church in Laneville, Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Cooley; daughter, Ronda Burns and husband Keith; son, Thomas Cooley, III and wife Gay; grandchildren, Joshua Burns and wife Lacey, Hannah Baker and husband Joshua, Emily Cooley, and Katie Cooley; great-grandchildren, Rhett Baker, and soon to arrive, Landri Burns.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Cynthia Myrick.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, February 21, 2021, at Ebenezer Friendship Baptist Church in Pittsburg with Chaplain Drusilla Woods officiating interment will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery in Pittsburg. There will be a time of visitation before the service beginning at 2 p.m. at the church.
At the family request anyone in attendance is asked to please wear a mask.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.