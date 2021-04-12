A Celebration of life for Mr. Thomas Roscoe Kimbrell aka “Corny”, “Mr. Tom” and “Big Country Daddy”, 72, of Price, will be held at the Bar None Cowboy Church in Tatum at 1 p.m., April 17, 2021.
Mr. Tom passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on March 9, 2021.
Mr. Tom loved his Lord, his family, and his church family, and of course his many dogs. He was larger than life and will be missed by so many. Please join the family to celebrate him, tell stories, and fellowship.
Tom was born on April 17, 1948, to William M. and Laura M. Kimbrell.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Mckinley Kimbrell; Mother, Laura Mae Bunch; sisters, Lela Margaret Spencer, Katie Mae Burleson, Maudine Caudwell, and Belle Erwin, brothers, Donnie Ray Kimbrell, Lonnie Kimbrell, and Kenneth Allen Kimbrell.
Left to cherish his memory are his brother, Johnnie Kimbrell, his sister Ann Marie Doan, his daughters; Brandy Kimbrell Scott of Longview, Leila Kimbrell of Anchorage, Alaska, Jolene Lehman of Depew, New York, and Marisa Jimenez of McKinney, Texas, many friends, and extended family.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Henderson Animal Shelter 1201 Highland Drive, Henderson, Tx. 75652 being sure to reference Mr. Tom.
Mr. Kimbrell elected to donate his body to science through the University of North Texas and therefore a funeral will not be necessary, instead the family has elected to have a celebration of life service.
