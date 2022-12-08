Gossett

Thomas Joshua Gossett died unexpectedly in Texas while visiting his mother.

He was born in Henderson, Texas on April 2, 1964, and was able to travel through the United States as a truck driver for many years until he moved to Maine. He fell in love with Maine because it reminded him of East Texas without the heat and humidity. There he fell in love with his wife Michelle Gossett and they were married in a beautiful ceremony at their picturesque camp in Weld, Maine, during the summer of 2008. They were surrounded by friends and family. 

