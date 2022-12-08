Thomas Joshua Gossett died unexpectedly in Texas while visiting his mother.
He was born in Henderson, Texas on April 2, 1964, and was able to travel through the United States as a truck driver for many years until he moved to Maine. He fell in love with Maine because it reminded him of East Texas without the heat and humidity. There he fell in love with his wife Michelle Gossett and they were married in a beautiful ceremony at their picturesque camp in Weld, Maine, during the summer of 2008. They were surrounded by friends and family.
Tom loved woodworking and worked at a wood store in Maine ,where he also taught classes in wood turning. He loved working at the store and he never met a stranger in his life. He enjoyed playing cribbage at the camp with the many people he called friends. He loved watching sunsets on the lake and participating in the annual chili cook-off. Tommy put family above everything and loved the times he could spend with his grandchildren which were never long enough visits.
He is survived by his wife Michelle Gossett of Buxton, Maine, and his mother Mary Gossett Howeth of Henderson, TX; his brothers, Howard Gossett and wife Laura from Henderson, TX, and his brother Richard Gossett and wife Melanie from Henderson, TX; son TJ Gossett and partner Tabetha of Tuscaloosa, AL; his stepsons Stephen Cochran and wife Brandi of Brachfield, TX, Jayme Cochran of Mount Enterprise, TX, Travis Jenkins of Mount Enterprise, TX and step daughter Cynthia Delane Honnoll and husband Joshua from Shannon, MS; his grandchildren Dominic, Charley, and Dimitri Gossett, Logan Cochran, and Jonathan Honnoll; along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is predeceased by his father Thomas Gossett.
A celebration of life will be held in Maine at a later date.
