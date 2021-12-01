Thomas Hardy “Handsome” Sieber, 82, of Arp, Texas, went to be with the Lord on November 24, 2021, in Tyler, Texas. He was born, May 12, 1939, in Swinney Town, Texas to the late Bryant Sieber and Fannie Hill Sieber.
Funeral services for Thomas “Handsome” Sieber was at 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Arp Emmanuel Baptist Church, with Reverend Tommy Harden and Reverend Jason Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Mason Cemetery, Arp.
Visitation was from 1-2 p.m., Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Arp Emmanuel Baptist Church.
Thomas loved working with cows and horses. He really loved horses and teaching his children and grandchildren to ride and rope. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Omen. He loved to make people laugh, he said “even God had a sense of humor because He made him”. He liked to tell people about the Lord.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, Walter, Cecil, Carl, Harold, and John Allen; sisters, Vester Dennard and Gracie Bayless.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 13 years, Shirley Sieber of Arp; sister, Ruby Kleam of Spring; sons, Tommy Sieber and wife Lisa of Kilgore, Scotty Sieber, Sr. of Overton, Jeff Sieber of Carlisle, and Todd (Levi) Sieber of Arp; daughter, Kim Coborn and husband Jay of Palestine; stepsons, Kimbel, Troy and Michael of New London; stepdaughter, Tina Grammier and husband Heath of Arp; grandchildren, Scotty Jr., Colt, Clay, Cayl, Bryan, Tyler, Harley, Mark Hargrove, Bradon, Ty Coborn, Kaylynn Juarez, Holden, Hayden Grammier and Brian Sanders; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and loving friends.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Scotty Jr., Clay, Cayl, Tyler, Bryan, Hayden and Holden Grammier, Colt, Mark Hargrove, Bradon and Ty Coborn.
He will be missed by all.
Memorials can be made to the Arp Fire Dept. PO Box 42, Arp, Tx 75750, Hospice of East Texas 4111 University Blvd. Tyler, Tx 75701, Arp Emmanuel, PO Box 87 Arp, 75750 or Shriners Hospital for Children, PO Box 1510 Ranson, WV 25438.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
