A Celebration of Life for Mr. Thomas Gross, 81, of Henderson, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Chad Townsley officiating, under the direction of Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home.
Family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home. Mr. Gross passed from this life August 27, 2020 at UT Health Tyler.
He was born April 25, 1939 in Onalaska, TX to the late Thomas and Ellen (Smith) Gross. He was a member of the Church of The Nazarene. Thomas like to garden and go fishing. He also enjoyed traveling, site-seeing, and wood working. He had an unwavering commitment to his wife, Lorene. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Ellen Gross, and his 5 brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lorene Gross of Henderson; son, Daryl Gross and wife Twanna of Allen; daughter, Terri Stange and husband Don of Littleton, CO; grandchildren, Brandon Hunley, Jeremy Hunley, Madelyn Gross, and Anna Gross; great-grandson, Ethan Hunley; and numerous other family. Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
