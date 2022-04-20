Graveside services for Mr. Thomas Fogle, 64, of Henderson, will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Mt. Hope Cemetery with Bro. Robert Brock officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
On Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, Mr. Fogle got to go and be with his Lord, whom he longed for. He was born December 16, 1957, in Longview to the late Thomas Edward Fogle, Sr., and Wanda Maxine (Young) Fogle. Thomas was a man of the utmost generous and giving heart. There was no one that he ever knew who lacked what they needed. When he gave you his word he kept it, because he believed a man’s word was his bond. More than anything, Thomas loved so deeply, with all his heart, his Lord and Savior.
He worked 45 years before retiring in the oilfields of East Texas and the Gulf of Mexico. There are so many people and stories he would talk about that made up his life. They were all great stories to hear. Thomas dearly loved his family, including his two brothers, Billy and Barry, and his two sons, Justin and Zack, and step-son, Brandon. He was blessed with precious grandchildren, and he prayed daily for all their lives and protection over them. This world will not be the same, for now a giant hole has been left in our hearts.
As his wife, I want to thank my Father in heaven for giving me the opportunity to have been his wife here on this earth, and forever in heaven one day. I want to thank his family for the privilege to have been their loved one’s mate, and share in their lives.
Thomas leaves behind his wife, Peggy Sue Fogle of Henderson; brothers, Billy and Charlotte Fogle of Diana, and Barry and Patricia Fogle of Diana; sons, Justin and Ashlea Fogle of Longview, Zackary and Amy Fogle of White Oak, and step-son, Brandon and Cortney Sanders of New London; he also leaves behind his precious grandchildren, Chloe Fogle, Lakyn Fogle, Jayden Fogle, Cohen Taylor, Hunter Sanders, and Sawyer Sanders; several nieces and nephews, Courtney and Sam Cobb of Diana, Chance and Taylor Fogle of Diana, Corey and Jerri Fogle of Sand Hill, and Cason and Michell Fogle of Shreveport; great-nieces, Willa Grace Cobb, Oaklyn Jane Fogle, and Cora and Noah Shreveport.
Pallbearers are Justin Fogle, Zackary Fogle, Brandon Sanders, Chance Fogle, and Corey Fogle. Honorary pallbearers are Cason Fogle and Justin (Jethro) Jackson.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
