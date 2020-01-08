Funeral services for Mr. Thomas E. “Gene” Hoover, 80, of Mt. Enterprise, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2019, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Bro. Charles Williams and Bro. Darrel Owens officiating. Interment will follow at Gage Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time on January 10, at the funeral home.
Mr. Hoover passed from this life on December 28, 2019, at Providence Health Center in Waco. He was born January 18, 1939, in Firebaugh, California to the late Thomas Hiram and Edith Crystal Bell (Clark) Hoover and has lived in Mt. Enterprise since 1974. He received a Bachelor’s degree of Agronomy from Fresno State College and later obtained his Doctorate of Theology (ThD) from California Missionary Baptist Institute.
Gene spent nearly 45 years in camp work, first at Bogg Springs Baptist Camp in Arkansas and then Pine Springs Baptist Camp outside of Mt. Enterprise. He also enjoyed flying and was a licensed pilot. Mr. Hoover used those skills to take students from camp up in a plane and gave each one a flying certificate. Gene was an active and longtime member of Landmark Missionary Baptist Church and later Smyrna Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Carol Jean Hoover; and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his sons, Tom Hoover and wife Mitzi of Waco, Tim Hoover and wife Elizabeth of Waco, and Terry Hoover and wife Kim of Copper Canyon; sister, Pat Smith and husband Lloyd; sisters-in-law, Peggy Hoover, Melba Hoover, Mary Wilkins, and Susan Wood and husband Lawrence; grandchildren and their spouses, T.J. and Bridgett Hoover, Brandon and Krystle Hoover, Sara and Nathan Winship, Jessica Hoover, Joshua and Alex Hoover, Samuel and Tara Hoover, Emily and Daniel Finstad, Ethan Hoover, Daniel Hoover, Benjamin Hoover, Matthew Hoover, and Grace Hoover; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be T.J. Hoover, Brandon Hoover, Joshua Hoover, Samuel Hoover, Daniel Hoover, Ethan Hoover, Benjamin Hoover, and Matthew Hoover.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pine Springs Baptist Camp at 3386 FM 1798 W., Laneville, TX 75667.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
