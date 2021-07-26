Graveside services for Mr. Thomas Blanchard Machen Jr., 86, of Henderson, Texas, will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Mt. Hope Cemetery with Rev. Joe Orr officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Mr. Machen passed from this life on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Henderson Health and Rehab. He was born February 2, 1935, in Henderson, Texas, to the late Thomas Machen Sr. and Tressie (Stanley) Machen. Mr. Machen graduated from Dickinson High School in 1953 prior to joining the United States Air Force. He served 3 years in Air Police, stationed in Germany. His educational journey included classes at both Tyler Junior College and Kilgore College. Mr. Machen’s employment began at Texas Highway Department followed by Humble Oil. Later, he went to work at Esso Production Research which became known as Exxon, where he worked as a Draftsman. In 1992, he retired and moved from Houston, Texas, to League City, Texas. He loved to play golf and he traveled to several places which included Hawaii, Acapulco, Cozumel, and Las Vegas. He loved the beach and living on the coast!
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters, Ruth Pauline Machen and Tommie (Machen) Stone; brother-in-law, Douglas Stone; niece, Sandi (Stone) Greenhill; nephew-in-law, Joe Greenhill; and great nephew, Garrett Stone.
Survivors include his nieces, Karen Sears and husband William Sears of Henderson and Nancy White and husband Thomas White of Lake Cherokee; nephew, Gary Stone of Longview; and numerous great nieces and great nephews.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
