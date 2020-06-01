Funeral services for Mrs. Thelma Gene Sorrells, 80, of Henderson, was at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Dr. David Higgs officiating. Interment followed at Davis Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Visitation was held from 1-2 p.m., Saturday, May 30 one hour before the service.
Mrs. Sorrells passed away May 27, 2020, at Brookdale of Henderson.
She was born March 14, 1940 in Jacksonville, TX, to the late William Wesley and Mary Ann (Fears) Stafford.
Thelma retired after working for Dr. Mann, and also had worked at Anderson Hickey, and for Knox Finance.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Henderson. She was loved by many who were touched by her warm spirit.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Bryce, Cub, and Jerry Stafford, and sister, Ollie Cannon.
Survivors include: her husband, Joe Sorrells of Henderson; children, Stanley Berry and wife Terri of Henderson, Anthony Berry and wife Angela of Henderson, Steve Sorrells and wife Tina of Springfield, TN, Billy Sorrells and wife Sheila of Gallatin TN, and Gina McNeil and husband Steve of Greenbrier, TN; nine grandchildren, Jennifer Taylor and husband Scott, Andrew Berry, Ashley Berry, Austin Berry, Jim Sorrells, Logan Sorrells, Ryan Sorrells, Taylor McNeil, and Conner McNeil; and three great-grandchildren, Jacie Boothe, C.J.. McNeil, and Parker Sorrells. Pallbearers are Richard Stafford, Wayne Stafford, Andrew Berry, Austin Berry, Scott Taylor, and Billy Cannon. The family would like to offer a special thanks to her wonderful caretaker, Linda Grounds. Memorial contributions may be made to the Henderson Interchurch Ministry, 769 State Hwy 64 W, Henderson, TX 75652-3187. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.