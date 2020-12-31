Thelma Adell (Rousseau) Little, age 108, formerly of Henderson, Texas, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2010, at her residence in Lorena, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Rusk County Memorial Gardens, 5013 U.S. Highway 259N, Henderson, Texas.
Thelma was born April 22, 1912, in the Wood Glen community near Henderson where she grew up on her parent’s farm along with eight siblings. She married Floyd Little in 1936, and lived in Henderson, where they owned a service station. Later when Floyd worked for Brown & Root Construction, Thelma enjoyed spending over twenty-five years as the wife of a construction worker and mother of two girls. They followed jobs across three states, making many life-long friends along the way. After retiring they moved back to Henderson where Thelma thoroughly enjoyed being with family and participating in many social activities. She was a long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Thelma and Floyd were married 60 years. Following his death in 1997, Thelma remained in their home in Henderson. At the age of 100 she decided it was time to move to Waco to be near her daughters. She lived in an independent retirement center until March 2020. At that time, due to COVID-19 restrictions, she moved in with her daughter, Gay, where she lived until her death.
Thelma is survived by her daughters, Jean Gear of Woodway, and Gay Horn of Lorena; grandchildren, Rod Gaylor and wife, Edna, of Hewitt; Cathy Greggs and husband, Bill, of Aquilla; Terry Snapp and husband, David of Cox, Georgia; Dale Horn and wife, Deanna of Waco; Kristi Linauer and husband, Matt of Waco; 13 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great-grandchildren
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Welch Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 71, Henderson, TX 75653; Providence Hospice, 6700 Sanger Avenue, Waco, TX 76710; or a charity of your choice.
