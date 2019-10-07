A visitation for Mr. Thad A. Allen Jr., 97, of Royse City was held 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home in Henderson. Funeral services with military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 in the chapel of Lynch Funeral Home, 4238 TX-34 S, Greenville, Texas 75402. Interment will follow at Restland Cemetery in Dallas.
Mr. Allen passed from this life on October 3, 2019 in Henderson. He was born March 22, 1922 in Tyler, Texas to the late Thad A. Allen Sr., and Affie Tarbutton Allen. He was a rancher and of the Baptist faith. Mr. Allen became a Platoon Sergeant while he served his country in the United States Marines from 1940 to 1946 during World War II. During his service he fought in the Battle of Tarawa, the Battle of Saipan, and the Battle of Tinian in the Marianas Islands and was awarded The Purple Heart and Bronze Star medals.
Mr. Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Thad A. Allen Sr. and Affie Tarbutton Allen; wife Doris Allen; son, Thad A. “Sonny” Allen III; brother, Ralph Allen; sister, Grace Allen Scoggins; and nephew, Davis Lee Scoggins.
Survivors include nephews, Ralph Scoggins and wife Kay of Henderson, Robert Scoggins of Henderson; niece, Clara Scoggins Braswell of Waco; and a host of other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
