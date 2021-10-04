Funeral services for Mr. Terry Lynn Harris, 67, long-time resident of Minden, will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Matt Gholson and Russell Hammett officiating. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, at the funeral home.
Mr. Harris passed from this life on September 29, 2021, at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview. He was born November 19, 1953, in Irving to the late Earl and Ruby (Biggs) Harris and was raised in Irving where he graduated from Nimitz High School. Terry Lynn spent his career with Competition Trailers where he was still working as Parts Manager. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching sports, especially the Texas Rangers and Nascar racing. He loved to go fishing, enjoyed hunting and was an all-around sportsman and outdoorsman. Mr. Harris was also a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Sam Harris.
Survivors include his wife of 15 years, Pam Harris of Minden; adopted children, Mark Mitchell and wife Lisa of the Hill Country, and Amy Diane Kimbrell of Minden; brothers, Larry Dan Harris and wife Toya of Benbrook, and Ricky Joe Harris and wife Karon of Irving; aunt, Mary Lee Biggs of Alvarado; uncles, Bobby Harris and wife Rhoda of Tom Bean, and Jerry Harris and wife Sue of South Texas; numerous loving nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as other family and friends.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
