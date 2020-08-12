Terry Kinsey was born November 7, 1963, to Wesley and Dorothy Kinsey, and passed away August 8, 2020, at home in Henderson.
He graduated from Laneville High School as class Valedictorian and received an Associates of Applied Arts degree.
Terry attended the Triple Cross Ministries Church. Terry worked for Texas Utilities Fuel Company at their gas control center in Dallas until 2005, then the company was purchased by Energy Transfer. He worked there until the end of 2019.
Terry was preceded in death by his dad, Wesley Kinsey and a son, Joseph Kinsey.
He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Kinsey of Henderson, a son, Stephen Kinsey of Fort Worth, step-daughter, Keaton Dixon of Fort Worth, and his brother, Randy Kinsey of Henderson.
Terry enjoyed watching his son play baseball over the years. He enjoyed fishing with his family and just being with his family. And he enjoyed being in church.
Pallbearers for Terry will be, Don Bowerk, Alvis Wilson, Gerry Warren, Rick Watson, Tim Gage and Bob Gage.
A funeral service for Terry will be held Saturday, August 15 at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Henderson. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in the Chapel. Burial will follow service at Neeley Cemetery in Henderson.
