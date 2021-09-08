Funeral services for Mr. Terry Elliott, 75, of Fort Worth, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Crawford-A Crim Funeral Home with Dr. Jeff Henderson officiating. Interment will follow at Bridges Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021, at the funeral home.
Due to the continuing pandemic, the family requests that you please wear a mask if you are attending.
Terry Elliott was born on February 14, 1946, in Lake Village, Arkansas to Col. John Hackett Elliott and Elizabeth (Anders) Elliott. He died on August 31, 2021, after a long illness, which he faced with courage and grace.
After graduating from Henderson High School in 1964, Terry attended the University of Wisconsin for one year and transferred to Texas A&M University where he graduated with honors in 1968 with a degree in Business. He began working for Ernst & Ernst in Dallas, Texas and stayed with the company for the next twenty-seven years. He worked for several other Little Rock, Arkansas-based businesses as Chief Financial Officer and served on the Boards of Directors for USA Truck and Arvest Bank.
Terry will be remembered for his faith in Christ, his devotion to his wife and daughters, his service to others and his sense of humor. He was a deacon at First Baptist Church in Little Rock, Arkansas. He served in various capacities, including president, on the school board of Arkansas Baptist School System and was active in the Texas A&M Club and the Optimist Club, serving as president of each of those organizations as well.
He is preceded in death by both of his parents, his parents-in-law, Chester and Ruby Cain and his sister-in-law, Celia (Cain) Castillo.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Katie Jo (Cain) Elliott of Fort Worth, Texas; two daughters, Wendy Elliott Aebi (Scott), also of Fort Worth and Susan Elliott of Leander, Texas; four grandchildren, Will Aebi, Katie Aebi, Bryn Whisenant and Colt Whisenant, as well as his brothers, Jack (Shirley) Elliott of Paris, Texas and Anders (Janet) Elliott of Kilgore, Texas and sister-in-law Becky (Cain) Sharp of Marshall, Texas. He also had many cousins, nieces and nephews who loved him and he loved in return.
Terry’s family would like to thank Klarus Hospice of Fort Worth, Generations Hospice of San Antonio, and all the caregivers at Discovery Village Memory Care for the kind and loving care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org) or the charity of your choice.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.