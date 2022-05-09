Funeral services for Mrs. Terrie Glenn, 59, of Henderson, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Pat Stephens and Rayford Beall officiating. Interment will follow at Crims Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Glenn passed from this life on May 1, 2022, at Hospice Homeplace in Tyler. She was born June 23, 1962, in Henderson to parents Kenneth and Portia (Beall) Fuller. After graduation she went to nursing school and became an LVN, working at Henderson Memorial Hospital and later Overton Nursing Home. She was a compassionate and caring person.
She was preceded in death by her father Kenneth Fuller, and grandparents Jewell and Travis Beall, and Pearl and Ben Fuller.
Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Rickie Glenn of Henderson; mother, Portia Fuller of Henderson; daughters, Brandy Glenn of Tyler, and Chrissy Alana and husband Kevin of Lindale; grandchildren, Cheyenne, Dakota, Mariah, Mayson, Hevin, and Lola; and great-grandchildren, Noah and Andreas.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Alana, Dakota Sparks, Jeff Beall, Caleb Kilby, Justin Ali, and Robert Peterson.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.