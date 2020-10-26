Graveside services for Mrs. Tamar Rochelle Starling, age 42 of Tyler will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Camp Ground Cemetery, County Road 3185, Mt. Enterprise. Burial will follow under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
Mrs. Tamar Rochelle Thompson-Starling was born January 17, 1978 to Jacqulyn Thompson and the late Reverend Hardy Will Brown in Tyler, Texas. Tamar entered into her Final Resting Place on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Hospice of East Texas in Tyler, Texas.
Tamar was blessed to have three parents: Mother, Vera Wilson, who reared her from the age of two years old, along with her two biological parents. She attended Henderson Public Schools and graduated from Henderson High School in 1996.
At an early age, Tamar accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and attended the East Holley Spring Baptist Church well into her adult years. Tamar united in Holy Matrimony to Willie A. Starling on July 26, 2015. She was an eccentric employee, wearing many hats, at Watkins-Logan State Veterans Home until her health failed.
She was preceded in death by her father, Reverend Hardy Will Brown and daughter, Th’Tyana Meij-Neig Thompson.
Tamar leaves to cherish her memories: husband, Willie A. Starling, Tyler, Texas; mother, Vera Wilson, Mount Enterprise, Texas; biological mother, Jacqulyn Thompson, Tyler, Texas; daughter, Th’Yani Mitchell of Mt. Enterprise, Texas; son, LeKevian Thompson, Mount Enterprise, Texas; stepson, Andrew Starling, Henderson, Texas; sisters, Tomeka Thompson, Henderson, Texas and Shwanda Dean, Houston, Texas; four brothers, Cornelieus Thompson (LaShunda), Mansfield, Louisiana; Ithmar Dorsey (Misty); Elijah Dorsey (Shunta) and Authur McCain, all of Tyler, Texas; special niece, I’Niyha Thompson, Henderson, Texas and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Public viewing for Mrs. Starling will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Starling passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Tyler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.