Susan “Susie” Joann Criscione, age 66, of Spring, Texas passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.
Susie was born November 15, 1955 to parents Dominic Criscione and Jessie Mae Nettles Criscione. Susie attended Crosby High School graduating with the class of 1974.
After high school, she started to work in the front office at Angelica Laundry Company. She had a passion for working in the office eventually becoming the office manager. In her free time, she enjoyed to travel with her brother Larry, spending time with her friends, and taking her dogs on walks. She was a die-hard Astro and Texans fan. If either were playing, she was for sure going to be watching the game. Her proudest moment came when the Astros won the World Series in 2017. Susie was preceded in death by her parents. Those left to cherish her memory include brother, Larry Criscione, and a few cousins.
A visitation for Susie will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Isabell Chapel Church, County Rd 3271 off Highway 259, Mount Enterprise, Texas, followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Susie’s memory may be made to Isabell Chapel Cemetery, Attn: Charlcye Matlock, PO Box 82, Mt. Enterprise, Texas 75681.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.casonmonk-metcalf.com for the Criscione family.
