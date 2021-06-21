Graveside services for Mrs. Sue Ramey Sons, 71, of Henderson will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at Duncan Cemetery with Bro. Mark Sharp officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Mrs. Sons passed away June 17, 2021 in Henderson.
She was born April 17, 1950 to Joe and Doris (Campbell) Jordan in Rusk County.
Mrs. Sons was a special needs caregiver most of her life. She worked for Henderson Independent School District for 30 years, Stay The Day Adult Activity Center for 15 years. She also enjoyed working with the Dream Catchers Baseball Team and the Special Olympics and was also a foster parent. She was a member of Sardis Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joe Jordan; brother, Joe Glenn Jordan; son, Ronald Glenn Ramey; and husbands, Ronnie Ramey, and Melvin Sons.
Survivors include her children, Daniel Ramey and wife Amanda Francis, Becky Austin; mother, Doris Jordan; sister, Sherrill Rasberry; grandchildren, Sabel Goodwin, D.J. Ramey, Abby Ramey, David Francis, Cody Francis; three great-grandchildren; nieces, LaDonna Lear, Sherry Nichols; aunt Eunice Walls; and a host of other family and friends.
The family requests that any donations be made to Rusk County Dream Catchers in care of LaDonna Lear, 1418 S. Main St., Henderson, TX 75654.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
