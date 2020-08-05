Mr. Steven R. Vestal, 70, of Turnertown, passed from this life on August 1, 2020, at his residence.
He was born February 12, 1950, in Henderson and has lived most of his life in Rusk County except for a short time in Longview.
Steven graduated from West Rusk High School and later from Kilgore College with an associate’s degree. He went on to a 28-year career as an electrician for Texas Utilities where he retired.
Steven loved to travel, taking several trips to Florida on his motorcycle. He was also a gun fanatic and was currently in the process of restoring his 1984 Chevrolet pickup.
Mr. Vestal was a man of faith and spent time every day studying his bible.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harvey Vestal, and mother, Helen Wade and husband Emerson.
Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Kim Vestal of Turnertown; sons, Danny Ray Vestal and wife Myleen of Liberty City, Nicholas Ray Darragh of Longview, and Brence Darragh and wife Jaime of Price; brother, Ronald Dale Vestal of Reklaw; sister-in-law, Janna Turnbow and husband Greg of Lake Cherokee; grandchildren, Heather Ray Vestal of Australia, Gavin Darragh of Henderson, Kayla Darragh of Longview, and Maggie Darragh of Liberty City; nephews, Chris and Jake Vestal; close friends, Bill Carlisle and wife Joyce and Randy Strickland and wife Linda; as well as a host of other family and friends.
