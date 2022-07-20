Funeral services for Steve Franklin Vaughn, 87 of Tatum, formerly a resident of Henderson, Texas will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, Henderson with Rev. Dwain Knight and Rev. Gary Vaughn officiating under the direction of Crawford A. Crim Funeral Home
The Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time on Thursday, at the church.
Mr. Vaughn passed away Monday, July 18, 2022. He was born to Knox and Emily Vaughn on October 18, 1934, in Laurel, Mississippi. Frank moved to Texas with his family and graduated from Irving High School in 1952. He attended TCU until he joined the Army and served two years during the Korean Conflict after which he worked in the family business Vaughn=s Furniture and Appliance Store in Dallas. He met Bonnie McNeill in 1956 and in February of 1957 and they married in his parents’ home in Irving. They lived in Irving where their two children, Pamela and Steve, were born until 1963 when he answered the call to preach in 1963 and moved to attend seminary at Texas Baptist Institute in Henderson Texas, graduating in 1967. He served as pastor to Farmer=s Academy in Mt. Pleasant while attending Seminary. He served as pastor of First Baptist Church, Lone Star, going on to Ruston, Louisiana to serve Cypress Springs MBC and while there graduated from Louisiana Tech University. He moved his family to Henderson in 1972 to become an instructor and treasurer for TBI where he served until 2003, during that time he was also pastor of New Shady Grove MBC in Carthage until he retired after 25 years. He taught Sunday School at his Calvary Baptist Church for several until his health required him to retire. He was an avid student all his life and loved to learn and share his learning with students of the Ministry. He and Bonnie traveled and enjoyed their retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jack Vaughn, sister Dianne Hewett, and his much-loved Father-in-law and Mother-in-law M.G. McNeill and Jackie McNeill.
He is survived by his brothers William (Billy) Vaughn and wife Bettye of Whitehouse and brother Charles of Irving, Texas and many loved nieces and nephews and his wife of 65 years, Bonnie and their daughter Pam and son in-law Kim Smith of Tatum, their son Steve and his wife Pamela of Tyler. Grandchildren Tyson and Tara Strong, Trevor Strong, Kacey and Chad Powell, Valerie and Mathew Sparkman, Sarah Vaughn and bonus Grandchildren Mason and Savannah Cheatham, Hilliary Cheatham, and Mattie Lynn Cheatham and his Great Grands, Knox and Boone, Titan and Dash, Smith, Sawyer, and Sutton, Reid and Rhett.
Pallbearers are Tyson Strong, Trevor Strong, Chad Powell, Mason Cheatham, and Mat Sparkman.
Interment will take place at Lakewood Memorial Park in Henderson directly after the funeral service, under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
A special thank you and love to his wonderful Caregivers, Dianne Caldwell, Patricia Wallace and Winnie Allison as well as HOET for their excellent care and concern.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
