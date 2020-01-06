Stephen Phillip Parnell, born April 4, 1960 at Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, TX passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 27, 2019.
Stephen was a graduate of West Rusk High School’s class of 1979.
He spent the better part of his career as a skilled craftsman and overall ‘jack of all trades.’
When he wasn’t on the water fishing, you could find him coaching a little league game for one of his four children; whom he called his greatest accomplishments.
Stephen’s unwavering loyalty to all of his family was felt daily – he was known for his quick wit and teasing the ones he loved the most.
Stephen was preceded in death by his parents, Cloyd Arnold Parnell and Florence Delilah Parnell and sister, Barbara Wilson Stewart.
He is survived by his children: Stephanie Coral, Brandon and Natasha Palmer, Josh and Angela Roberts, Damon and Emily Halbert, 9 beautiful grandchildren and best friends, Sharon Crow of Dallas, TX and Barbara Wilson of Tyler, TX; his siblings James Wilson, William Wilson, Bessie Hulsey, Charles Wilson, Noble and Karen Wilson, Jerry Skjeveland, Carolyn Wilson, Mike and Peggy Wintters, Foster Parnell, Dodie Parnell and many dearly loved cousins, nephews and nieces.
A celebration of life will begin at 11 a.m. on January 11, 2020 at Our Father’s House Fellowship Hall, 7157 State Highway 64 West, Henderson, TX 75654, with family lunch to follow.
