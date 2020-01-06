Funeral services for Mr. Stephen Keith “Steve” Webb, 61, of Mt. Enterprise, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Mt. Enterprise with Rev. Dylan Price and Rev. Joe Orr officiating. Interment will follow at Isabell Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until service time on Saturday at the church.
Mr. Webb passed from this life on January 1, 2020, at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital. He was born September 9, 1958 in Rusk and worked for Fore Travel in Nacogdoches. Steve was also a member of First Baptist Church in Mt. Enterprise.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Gene Webb; and sister, Renee White.
Survivors include his wife, Jacqueline Risinger Webb of Mt. Enterprise; mother, JoAnn Fenton Webb of Mt. Enterprise; son, Blake Webb and wife Khristy of Mt. Enterprise; daughter, Kirby Maples and husband Steve of Venus, Texas; sisters, Jo Jeania White and husband Jody, Alecia Weems and husband Cliff, all of Mt. Enterprise; brother-in-law, Steve White of Cushing; grandchildren, Jase Webb, twins Lakin and Brently Webb, Shiloh Maples, and a baby Maples on the way; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Cole White, Cody Weems, Levi Risinger, Wade Risinger, Chase Risinger, and Gary Crumpton. Honorary pallbearers will be Dustin Risinger, Keith Risinger, John Webb, Don Lee, Richard Partin, Michael Weaver, Andy Beall, Jerry Simpson, Zac Mills, and Charles Orr.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Mt. Enterprise at 210 N. Railroad Ave., Mt. Enterprise, TX 75681 and/or Isabell Chapel Cemetery at PO Box 82, Mt. Enterprise, TX 75681.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
