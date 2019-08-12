Funeral services for Mr. Stedman De’Troy Gipson, 31, of Henderson were held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 204 N. Marshall, Henderson. Burial followed with Military Honors in the Trammell Cemetery, Tatum under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
Mr. Stedman De’Troy Gipson was born on July 23, 1988 in Henderson to Pastor Billy M. Gipson, Sr. and La Jeanna (Stone) Gipson. He was a member of First Christian Disciples of Christ Church of Hawkins.
Stedman attended Henderson Independent School District and graduated in 2006. Following graduation, he joined the United States Army on Sept. 25, 2006. Stedman completed his HVAC Certification from the University of Houston School of Carpentry. Stedman was employed with Trane then Stone Road Properties prior to his brief illness.
Stedman was preceded in death by his grandparents, Billy Gipson, Jeraldeen Humphrey-Gipson (parental); Curtis Lee Stone (maternal).
Stedman De’Troy Gipson departed this life leaving memories with his hard working and loving parents and beloved grandmother, Irma Stone. He will forever be honored by his siblings: Lisa Gipson-McDaniel, LaNisa Gipson-Jackson (Frank), Billy M. Gipson II (Michelle) and Sarah Gipson.
“Uncle Troy’s” laughter, jokes, and love will prevail forever with his nieces and nephews: Ste’Von Gasaway, Shaiyk’Kel Roby, Kenisha Roby, Ke’Vonnti McDaniel; Zoe McDaniel-Wilkins, India Jackson-Langley, Tyrin, Admiral Jackson, Kimora, Jasmyne, Josiah Gipson and 10 great-nieces and nephews.
A significant bond will be carried among the hearts of his god daughter, Anesha Dixon, aunties, uncles and cousins.
Public viewing for Mr. Gipson was from 1-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 and family visitation from 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences and online guestbook may be made at www.garmonfuneralhome.com.
