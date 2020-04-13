Stanley Gene Ballou, age 80, of Prosper, Texas passed away on Tuesday March 31, 2020. Stan was born July 2, 1939 in Denison, TX, the son of Hayston R. Ballou and Mamie Myers Ballou. He graduated from Denison High School in 1957.
On September 6, 1958, he married the love of his life, Melba J. Bearden, also of Denison and they were married for 61 years.
In 1960, he graduated from Arlington State College with a degree in Electrical Engineering Technology and spent 35 years with TXU Electric.
At the time of his retirement in November 1992, he was the District Manager in Killeen, Tx for TU Electric. While in Killeen, he served as Vice Chairman of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, Vice President of the Killeen Industrial Foundation, board member of the Killeen Food Care Center and board member of the AUSA-Central Texas, and a member of the Rotary Club. During his stay in Killeen, his biggest disappointment was the tragic and unnecessary loss of two of his employees in the shooting spree at Luby’s Cafeteria in October 1991. Shortly after his retirement, he and his wife moved back home to Denison. After moving back to Denison, he served for three years on the Civil Service Commission. In September 2019 he and Melba made Prosper, Texas their home.
Stanley is survived by his spouse, Melba J Bearden; daughter Robbie Parks (Mike); and daughter Tonja Miller (Bill); 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Stanley’s memory may be made to Local First Responders .
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com for the Ballou family.
Services have been entrusted to Bratcher Funeral Home, Denison Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.