Funeral services for Mr. Stacy Ross, 67, of Church Hill, will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Owen Ross officiating. Interment will follow at Strong Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at the funeral home.
Mr. Ross passed away October 6, 2021, at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview. He was born October 15, 1953, in Gilmer to Jim and June Ross. Stacy was a heavy equipment operator in the oil field and enjoyed his work. For Stacy, family was at the center of his life. He loved them very much and was always taking care of his family’s needs. Stacy also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and mowing his yard. Stacy served his country in the United States Marine Corp during the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his mother, June Ross.
Survivors include his wife of forty years, Vickie Ross; father, Jim Ross and wife Karen; daughters, Christina June Ross, Shauna Michelle Ross, Jeanette LeAnn Cureton and husband Micheal; sons Jeramy Wayne Ross, Robert Shannon Ross; brother, Allen Ross; sister, Kim Ross; thirteen grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Robert Shannon Ross, Micheal Cureton, Allen Ross, Brad Williams, Robert McCasland, Scotty Womack, and Dustin Causey.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
