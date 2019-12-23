Memorial services for Mr. Skyler Boggus, 21, of New London, will be at 2 p.m., Friday, December 27, 2019 at London Baptist Church in New London with Rev. Wesley Wyatt officiating. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at the funeral home. Cremation arrangements are with Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Skyler passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 in Lubbock. He was born May 28, 1998 in Nacogdoches and was a resident of New London, until recently moving to Lubbock, being employed as a utility worker. He was a graduate of West Rusk High School. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Clarence “C.L.” Boggus. Survivors include: his parents, James Boggus and wife Allison of New London, and mother, Simone Fullingim of Lubbock; son, Brody Lane Drake Boggus of Joinerville; grandparents, Amanda Haynes of Mt. Enterprise, Carolyn Fullingim of Lubbock, and Jim Fullingim of Lubbock; sisters, Kyndl Fullingim of Elysian Fields, Cece Boggus of New London, and Mia Boggus of New London; brothers, Justin Wingate of Longview, and Levi Wingate of Kilgore; nieces, Kylie York and Penelope Thurmond, and nephews, Karsyn Youngblood and Caysen McGill; and numerous other uncles, aunts, family and friends. Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Skyler Boggus
