Funeral services for Simon David Hayes, 74, of Henderson, formerly of Huntington, will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Pastor Robert Dawson officiating.
Interment will follow in the Treadwell Cemetery.
Mr. Hayes was born April 27, 1945 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Zula (McGaughey) and Dave Franklin Hayes, and died Wednesday, March 11 in Henderson.
Mr. Hayes graduated from Huntington High School and was on the basketball team that won the state championship in 1962.
He graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University then received a degree in Theology from BMA Seminary in Jacksonville.
He was a police officer for 20 years with the Lufkin and Center Police Departments. Mr. Hayes also served as pastor at Glenfawn Baptist, First Ora Baptist, Pine Forest Baptist, Nat Baptist, as well as churches in Center and Carthage. He was currently a member of Nat Baptist Church.
Survivors include his sons and daughter-in-law, Charles and Susan Hayes of Lufkin and Kenneth Hayes of Henderson; daughter and son-in-law, Christi and Glenn Brister of Apple Springs; grandchildren, Charles Kenneth “CK” Hayes, Cody Brister and Jaci Brister; great-granddaughter, Clara Brister; sisters and brother-in-law, Bobby Storey of Conroe, Joreen and Karl Bozeman of Texas and Mary Still of Lufkin; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 46 years, Mary Hayes; and siblings, Tissie Beaty, Gene Olds, Rayburn Hayes, Ralph Hayes, Frances Runk, and Lois Hebert.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
