Funeral services for Ms. Shirley Washburn, 74, of Henderson, were held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Fry officiating. Interment will follow at Davis Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family received friends from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the funeral home.
Ms. Washburn passed from this life on Monday, July 12, 2021, at her residence.
She was born October 27, 1946, in Henderson, Texas, to the late J.B. and Mattie (Hunter) Womack. Ms. Washburn was a member of the Henderson Church of the Nazarene.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Johnathan Stafford.
Survivors include her children, Tressia Coplin and husband John of Henderson, Texas, and Von Stafford of Simms, Texas; brothers and sisters, Mary Stafford of Henderson, Texas, Toney Womack, Wayne Womack, and Ellen Stone all of Joinerville, Texas; grandchildren, Heather Johnson and husband Terence of Henderson, Texas; and great-grandchild, Malia Johnson of Henderson, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Von Stafford, Jimmy Kimbrell, Westley Register, Terence Johnson, Joe Akin, and Stephen Buckalew.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Davis Cemetery at County Road 401, Henderson, Texas, 75654.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
