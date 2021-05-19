Services for Shirley D. Carr, 82, of Kilgore were held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore with Minister Chris Vidacovich officiating. Interment followed in the Rusk County Memorial Gardens. The family received friends from 5 until 7 in the evening on Monday at the funeral home. Mrs. Carr completed her earthly journey on Friday, May 14, 2021, in Kilgore.
Shirley was born on August 3, 1938, in Shreveport, Louisiana, to Bill Young and Lois Marie Washington. Mrs. Carr was the valedictorian of White Oak High school in 1957. After High school she continued her education at Lon Morris College, where she received her associates degree. Shirley was a devoted mother, wife, and caregiver for her family. She was also a dedicated follower of Christ and attended the Church of Christ for fifty years. Shirley will be greatly missed by all whose lives she has touched. Her cards and letters will be cherished by those who were blessed by receiving one of these treasures.
Shirley was reunited with her parents, her stepfather Jack Jordan, her brother Jerry Jordan, her husbands, David McMinn, and Richard Carr.
Shirley is survived by her five children, Teresa Guin and husband Dewayne of Henderson, Clayton Carr of Greeley, CO, Anna Tellez and husband Daniel of Greeley, CO, Andrew Carr and wife Ulla of Knoxville, Tennessee, Camille Riggins, and husband Todd of Midlothian; thirteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren; sisters in law; Carol Barnes and husband Marvin of Jacksonville, Cathy Jordan of Mills River North Carolina. Along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation and heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Arbor Grace of Kilgore and Heritage Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Shirley during the final days of her earthly journey.
Memorials may be made in Shirley’s name to Shriners Hospitals for Children
P.O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438 or https://donate.lovetotherescue.org .
Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com.
