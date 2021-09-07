Funeral services for Mrs. Shirley Ann Dunn, 87, of Henderson, will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Jason Hoffman and Rev. Robert Fry officiating under the direction of Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 one hour before the service.
Mrs. Dunn passed away Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at Autumn Leaves in Henderson. She was born Aug. 30, 1934, in Bland Lake, Tx to the late James Walter and Annie Lorena (Hardy) Bland. Shirley attended Nacogdoches High School, and was a Co-Manager at the Rusk County Airport. She was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.W. Dunn.
Survivors include: her daughters, Kathy Stephenson and husband Ray of Elkhart, Patty Johnson and husband Mark of Henderson, and Eileen Fox of Longview; eight grandchildren, Matthew Sherman and partner Jessie Holloway, Christine Tirado and husband Erik, Amy Kinsey and husband Cody, Hollie Kirkner and husband Richard, Stephanie Coral, Widson Coral, Natasha Palmer and husband Brandon, and Shon Fox; great-grandchildren, Ston Medford, Lillyana Tirado, Zeke Tirado, Stormee Kinsey, Chevy Kinsey, Elizabeth Kinsey, Ethan Coral, Wyatt Coral, C.J. Johnson, Kaden Johnson, and Dzyre Heckard; one great-great-grandchild, Ava Grace; and several loving nieces and nephews.
The family is aware of Covid concerns and does want friends to make careful choices about attending the services for Mrs. Dunn. However, a register book is available for anyone who would like to come by and sign.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Angel Care Hospice, 702 Fairpark Dr., Ste 102, Henderson, Tx 75654.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
