Our dearest Sherry drifted away from us like a feather on a breeze on November 24, 2021.
She lived 72 years. Life can sometimes be a challenge and Sherry rose to the occasion. She put herself through nursing school to finish raising her two children. Her strength was admired by us all and unexpected for such a meek, kind, generous, and gentle spirit. If you’ve ever heard the expression “living a champagne lifestyle on a beer budget,” that was Sherry. She really knew how to stretch a dollar, a true skill and dying art in these times.
She was predeceased by her parents, Fenton and Patsy Hall, sister, Melanie Hall and two nieces Callie and Krystle Hall, and her children’s father Johnnie Runnels.
She is survived by her children Christi Clinard and Chance Runnels, siblings Lane Hall, Debbie Hall Runnels and Terry Hall, nephews, Daniel Hall, Michael Hall, and Ronnie Raymond, nieces Cathy Hambright, Laura Roberson, and Danielle Cielencki.
She will rest beside her family in Arkansas. We wonder where her feather will land. God only knows and to Sherry, we say, “We always knew this world was never meant for one as beautiful as you.”
