Graveside services for Sherry Brady will be Saturday, Oct. 26 at 11:00 a.m. at the Laneville Cemetery, 222 FM 225 Laneville, TX, with Pastor David Luckert officiating.
Sherry was born May 20, 1947, to Sue and T.W. (Bill) Sellers of Laneville, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Michael Guido. She is survived by husband, Allen Brady, daughter Michelle Stevens and husband Jay, son Baron Guido and wife Lauren, grandchildren Ash-Lee and Baron Guido, all of Las Vegas, NV. She is also survived by a sister, Sandra Watts, nephew Joey Watts and wife Carie, Stephanie Houston, Suzanna and Gabriel Sanchez, Meredith Driver and husband George, Nathan Briscoe, Case Watts and Avery Briscoe.
Sherry became the director of the Stardust Hotel and executive secretary of Circus Circus Casino. She had a long career as a real estate agent serving on the advisory council of Lenar Homes. She was the number one salesperson for U.S. Homes.
In lieu of customary remembrance, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Laneville New United Methodist Church. Contributions can be sent to P.O. Box 66 Laneville, TX 75667.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.