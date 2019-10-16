Funeral services for Ms. Sheralyn Morrison, 74, of Tatum, are pending at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Ms. Morrison passed away October 10, 2019, at Christus Good Shepherd in Kilgore. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- UT Health Henderson to participate in region-wide medical facility exercise
- Colley, Odom tapped for club honors
- HISD board member jailed for criminal mischief
- District creates new bully report tool
- Arthur "Buster" Martin
- Joann Miller Wright
- James Bobby Wright
- Henderson Shooting
- Justin Cook
- Dab Stick case confirmed in Rusk County
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Jennifer Lawrence to marry this weekend
- Michael Caine leads 'Oliver Twist' cast
- Jessica Henwick in talks for major Matrix 4 role
- Jennifer Aniston doubles Friends payday for Morning Show
- Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan to be declared single
- Nicki Minaj could wed this week
- Snoop Dogg's 50k professional joint roller
- Jonah Hill 'no longer in talks for The Batman'
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.