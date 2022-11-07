Sheila M. Granath, 98, of Henderson, TX, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, in Henderson.
Sheila moved to Henderson in 2002 to live with her grandson, John Cloutier.
She was born in Perth, West Australia, and served in the Royal Australian Air Force during WWII. She married USMC Master Sergeant Edmund Granath, now deceased, in 1943, and arrived in the US in 1946, as a war bride.
Sheila and Ed settled in Escondido, CA, where she had a career with the Department of Motor Vehicles and remained until coming to TX.
Sheila was recognized for her lilting Aussie accent and her beautiful singing voice.
She had a genuine affection for many of the individuals who saw her regularly, like her dearest friend, Hattye Allen, and also her mailman, Oscar, and her housekeeper, Anna. Sheila was a member of St. Jude’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed attending Henderson Woman’s Forum.
Sheila is survived by her daughter, Michele Burkhiser of Henderson, and seven grandchildren; Danielle Cloutier of Michigan, John (and Tasha) Cloutier of Henderson, Anne (and Andy) Ichord of California, Paul (and Carla) Cloutier of Nebraska, Adrienne Cloutier of Illinois, Joe (and Crystal) Cloutier of Henderson, Robert Cloutier of Henderson. Shelia has nineteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Sheila will be interred with her husband at Ft. Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego, CA.
To plant a tree in memory of Sheila Granath as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
