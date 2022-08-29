Funeral services for Mrs. Sharon Moore, 77, of Henderson, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Ledbetter, Rev. Austin Moore, and Rev. Steve Kelly officiating. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, August 26, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Moore passed from this life on August 22, 2022, at Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler. She was born November 16, 1944, in Nacogdoches to the late Austin Leonard “A.L.” and Hazel (Willeford) Keeling and was raised in Mt. Enterprise. Mrs. Moore spent all of her adult life in Henderson and was a member of Carlisle Baptist Church. Sharon loved teaching children and devoted her life to education within the Henderson Independent School District. She first taught at the Kindergarten before moving to Montgomery Elementary and later retired from Northside Intermediate. She also taught children’s Sunday School.
Mrs. Moore loved spending time with her family and traveling. She also enjoyed mission trips with her church. One of her most memorable trips was to Thailand where she was able to help with Vacation Bible School, and she also went on mission trips to build or repair churches.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Howard Moore, son Judd Pool, great-grandson Elijah Kelly, and her brother Austin Leonard Keeling III.
Survivors include her children, Sherri Kurecka and husband Dwayne of Spicewood, Austin Moore and wife Angie of Deer Park, Tammilee Kelly and husband Steve of Morgan City, Louisiana, Carolann Armstrong and husband Jeff of Henderson, Kelly Moore of Longview, and Howard Rex Moore II of Arp; brother, Ricki Keeling and wife Deanna of Mt. Enterprise; grandchildren, Andrew Kelly, Adam Kelly, Sarah Kelly, Jennifer Smith, Jefferson Armstrong, Tyler Pool, Tanner Pool, Tugger Pool, Ben Kurecka, Haley Kurecka, Aiden Moore, Adleigh Moore, and Asher Moore; great-grandchildren, Maverick Pool, Parker Smith, Abigail Smith, Micah Ann Smith, and Trinity Kelly; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Mrs. Moore’s grandsons will honor her as pallbearers.
