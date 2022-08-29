Moore

Funeral services for Mrs. Sharon Moore, 77, of Henderson, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Ledbetter, Rev. Austin Moore, and Rev. Steve Kelly officiating. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, August 26, at the funeral home.

