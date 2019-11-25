Mr. Scotty Cawthon, 78, of Henderson, went to be with our Lord Sunday morning, November 17, 2019, peacefully at home. Scotty was born on August 13, 1941, to Aleck Dale Cawthon and Lena Bell (Ashmore) Cawthon in Anna, Texas.
Scotty is survived by his wife of 58 years Camille Geer Cawthon, daughter Marcey Gurtner and husband Craig of White Settlement, Texas, son Andrew Cawthon of Henderson, Texas, and son Joe Cawthon and wife Lara of Chandler, Texas. He is also survived by grandchildren Rachel and Eric Gurtner, Ryan Cawthon and wife Emily and daughter Ellie Cawthon, Rebecca and Riley Cawthon, Courtney Johnston and son Brycen Johnston and many other family and friends.
Scotty was preceded in death by his parents, sister Melba Fern Estep, brother Jack Cawthon, and grandson Kristofer Cawthon.
Scotty graduated from Anna High School and Rutherford - Metropolitan School of Business in Dallas, Texas in 1959. At 18 years old he started his banking career as a bookkeeper at Collin County National Bank in McKinney, Texas. He worked in banks in Anna, Allen, and Chandler, Texas then 10 plus years as a commissioned bank examiner with the Texas Department of Banking. In April 1997 he came to Texas Bank, Henderson where he has seen the bank grow and prosper.
The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with the funeral service for Mr. Cawthon following at 2 p.m. with Rev. Matt Gholson officiating. Interment will follow at Bridges Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Ken Sabella, Paul Morris, Gene McCauley, Drew Butler, Trey Segura, Rick Tucker, Michael Marshall, Jason Casey, and Steven Booker. Honorary pallbearers will be the Board of Directors and employees of Texas Bank.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
