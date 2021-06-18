Sarah Pendergrass Compton was born September 10, 1935, in Fort Worth, Texas. At the age of five, Sarah professed Jesus Christ as her Savior. Her faith in Him shaped and guided her throughout her eighty-five years. She was a virtuous woman, an eternal optimist, with a warm smile, a seat open at every table, and a generous spirit for all who encountered her. She loved gardening, singing, studying God’s Word, and savored life to its fullest. She was usually found in her famous red kitchen, humming a melody over the stove, where she perfected her fruit cake, heavenly whipped cream, and fried pies for all to enjoy. Sarah was a beloved wife, a sacrificial and loving mother to four, a joyful grandmother, and a loyal friend. For over thirty years, she worked as a teacher’s aide for HISD, where she was loved and respected by faculty and students. She was known for her big holiday celebrations, her signature color red, her infectious laugh, and her love for the Henderson Lions, cheering them on from the fifty-yard-line every fall since her days as Football Sweetheart in 1954. She was a faithful Sunday School teacher and Choir member of First Baptist Church and Emmanuel Baptist Church.
Sarah’s life built a legacy of faith that continues for generations. Her intimate walk with Jesus led the way for all her children and grandchildren to accept Christ as their Savior.
Sarah is preceded in death by her late husband of fifty years, Jimmy Pendergrass of Henderson, TX. She is also preceded in death by her late husband, Robert Compton of Denver, CO, whom she later married; as well as her grand-daughter, Sarah-Elaine Newman, her son-in-law, Tracy Rea, and her brothers Johnny, Billy White, and James Carroll.
She is survived by her children: son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Cathy Pendergrass of Westlake, TX, son Jess Pendergrass of Henderson, TX, daughter Ara Jane Rea of Tyler, TX, daughter and son-in-law Sally Ann and Dr. Jerry L. Newman of Lubbock, TX. Grandchildren: Renee and Luke Porter of Tyler, TX, Nicholas Rea of Tyler, TX, Arianna and Jordan Freelen of Burleson, TX, Sarah-Brooke and Kyler Bean of New Deal, TX, Zachary and Lauren Pendergrass of Austin, TX, and Catherine Pendergrass of Grapevine, TX; great-grandchildren: Garret, London, and Laney Porter, Scout and Baron Rea, Sterling-Brooke, Scarlett, Savannah, and Stetson Freelen, and Brecklynn and Spencer-Kay Bean. As well as her sister, Mary Elizabeth Anderson of Columbia, MO, and many nephews and nieces.
Pallbearers were Nicholas Rea, Zachary Pendergrass, Luke Porter, Jordan Freelen, and Kyler Bean. Honorary Pallbearers- Lee Hensley, Bob Moore, Ernest Winfrey, Don Carroll, James Carroll, Ben Carroll, Mark Anderson, and Tim Anderson.
The family received friends on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from 6 - 8 p.m., at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life service was Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 2 p.m., at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Dr. David Higgs, and son-in-law, Dr. Jerry L. Newman. Private family burial will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family would like to acknowledge the amazing care given by Jannie Fulford, Marsha Blanton, Henrietta Johnson, and the Assist Care Team.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
